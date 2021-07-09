FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,682.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of SRPT opened at $72.94 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The company had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

