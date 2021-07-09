FIL Ltd Purchases 67,546 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 844,325.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,546 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $30.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.19.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

