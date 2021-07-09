FIL Ltd Sells 162 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Newmont by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, JSF Financial LLC increased its position in Newmont by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.05. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

