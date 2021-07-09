Financial Analysis: AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) & Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties 19.35% 6.35% 2.13%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AFC Gamma and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 2 3 0 2.60 Urban Edge Properties 1 1 1 0 2.00

AFC Gamma currently has a consensus price target of $26.93, indicating a potential upside of 27.67%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus price target of $15.58, indicating a potential downside of 15.40%. Given AFC Gamma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AFC Gamma and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $5.25 million N/A $4.31 million N/A N/A Urban Edge Properties $330.10 million 6.53 $93.59 million $0.88 20.93

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than AFC Gamma.

Dividends

AFC Gamma pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Urban Edge Properties pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats AFC Gamma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

