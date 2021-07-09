Financial Contrast: FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) vs. Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTC Solar and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 0 2 5 1 2.88 Sumco 0 2 1 1 2.75

FTC Solar presently has a consensus price target of $14.31, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given FTC Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe FTC Solar is more favorable than Sumco.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FTC Solar and Sumco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sumco $2.73 billion 2.64 $246.43 million $1.64 30.29

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumco beats FTC Solar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution. The company serves customers through a sales and support network. Its customers include solar asset owners and project developers; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

