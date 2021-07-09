Financial Contrast: Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) and Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Oscar Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments N/A -17.88% -3.19% Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clover Health Investments and Oscar Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments N/A N/A -$6.74 million N/A N/A Oscar Health $462.80 million 8.86 -$406.83 million N/A N/A

Clover Health Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oscar Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Clover Health Investments and Oscar Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 1 2 2 0 2.20 Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Clover Health Investments currently has a consensus target price of $10.80, suggesting a potential upside of 15.38%. Oscar Health has a consensus target price of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 91.37%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Clover Health Investments.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of Oscar Health shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oscar Health beats Clover Health Investments on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

