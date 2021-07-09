FintruX Network (FTX) Trading 9% Lower Over Last Week

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. One FintruX Network coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $970,507.36 and $793.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

