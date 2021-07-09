First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC opened at $28.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

