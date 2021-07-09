Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Boosts Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

