Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 4,300 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twilio were worth $16,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Twilio by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO opened at $384.85 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.22.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.77.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total value of $184,482.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $1,057,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,261 shares of company stock valued at $48,704,001. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.