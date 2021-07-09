Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $14.73 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $14,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Dollar General by 15,492.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,457,000 after buying an additional 149,350 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 107,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $2,897,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

