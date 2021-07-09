Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.36 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $18,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,200,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.31.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

