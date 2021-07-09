Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $24.13 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $201.86 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $203.55. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.