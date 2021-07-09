Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $21,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

BDX stock opened at $251.00 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

