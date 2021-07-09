Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cigna were worth $26,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,839 shares of company stock worth $68,559,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $231.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.09.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

