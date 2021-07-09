Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,500 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after acquiring an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after acquiring an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after acquiring an additional 128,969 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $223.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

