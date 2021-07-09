FLETA Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.26 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 9th. FLETA has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FLETA has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018314 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $310.95 or 0.00928268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005218 BTC.

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

