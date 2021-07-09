Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

