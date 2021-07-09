Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cowen

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.57.

FLS opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.29 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

