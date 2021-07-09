Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

