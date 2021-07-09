Fly Leasing Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLY)

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 750 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,342% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Get Fly Leasing alerts:

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.53. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 115.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,264,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after purchasing an additional 676,058 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,100,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,898,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,796,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Fly Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.