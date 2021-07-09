FlypMe (FYP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,381.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $741,101.60 and $1,381.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00055031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.60 or 0.00891244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005206 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.