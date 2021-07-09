Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $24.05. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 1,195 shares.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
