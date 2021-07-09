Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $24.57

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.57, but opened at $24.05. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 1,195 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FMTX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). Equities research analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

