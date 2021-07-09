Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.44

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.44 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 42011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FORR. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.58. The company has a market cap of $886.44 million, a PE ratio of 60.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

