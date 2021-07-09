Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $265.00 at Piper Sandler

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.71.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $252.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $254.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $710.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

