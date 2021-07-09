Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 18,395 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Mattel by 84.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 474,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 216,973 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,912,000 after buying an additional 211,984 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,662,000 after buying an additional 1,211,014 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mattel by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 70,962 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $20.00. 27,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,846. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.93. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

