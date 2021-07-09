Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 9,549 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 0.8% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,428,198. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

