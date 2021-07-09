Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $616,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.1% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.75. 7,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $190.67 and a 52-week high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

