Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $332,000 Investment in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,611 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,203,000 after buying an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,284,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 47,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after purchasing an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,062,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,318,000 after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,052,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSOD. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

CSOD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.54. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,677. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.99 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.