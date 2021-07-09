Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. Dynatrace comprises about 0.7% of Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,945,048.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

NYSE DT traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

