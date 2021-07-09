Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 579 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $560.44. 27,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,849. The business’s 50-day moving average is $499.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

