Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

CTLT traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.10. 10,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,616. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.78.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

