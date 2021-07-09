Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

QRVO stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.69 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

