Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEH) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLEH opened at $27.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30. Franklin FTSE Europe Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

