Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

