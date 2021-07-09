Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 43,940 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 368.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 652.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after purchasing an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $31.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total transaction of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,668,697 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

