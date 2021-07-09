Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,542 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Orange by 92.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,759 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth $600,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth $149,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 22.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 740,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 134,471 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 613,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 21,717 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orange alerts:

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Orange’s previous dividend of $0.22. Orange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.