Frax Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. Frax has a market cap of $228.90 million and $10.13 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00118938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.86 or 0.00164907 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,766.06 or 1.00318380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.68 or 0.00945082 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 229,748,773 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

