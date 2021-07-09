FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. In addition to coal cars, FreightCar America designs and builds flat cars, mill gondola cars, intermodal cars, coil steel cars and motor vehicle carriers. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has manufacturing facilities in Danville, Illinois, Roanoke, Virginia and Johnstown, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ RAIL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.06. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 78.07% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FreightCar America by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 23.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

