FreightCar America Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 35,694 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,639% compared to the average volume of 2,053 call options.

RAIL opened at $5.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.49. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.63.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 78.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAIL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 274.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $669,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

