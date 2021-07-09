Frontier Market Cap Hits $28.74 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $28.74 million and $12.81 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054402 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00017690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $300.61 or 0.00890512 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005214 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,125,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

