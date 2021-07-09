Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Funko posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Funko will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $535,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $737,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,304,177 shares of company stock worth $29,690,232. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko during the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Funko by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko stock opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $991.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04.

Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

