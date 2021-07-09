FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $6.33 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.95.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $163.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.