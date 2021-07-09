FY2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the chip maker will earn $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $55.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.