Fyooz (FYZ) Price Hits $0.27 on Exchanges

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Fyooz coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $28,277.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io . Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

