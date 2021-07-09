Gabelli Funds LLC Has $9.15 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,170.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 834,284 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.32, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.