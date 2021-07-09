Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $6,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.16.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

