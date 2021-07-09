Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,539,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $951.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $566.21 and a 12 month high of $960.87. The stock has a market cap of $112.71 billion, a PE ratio of 98.13, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

