Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 90.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 4,515.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.08.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

