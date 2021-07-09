Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,071,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,694,000 after buying an additional 259,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,399,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,782,000 after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,787,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,562,000 after buying an additional 505,780 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,293,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.19. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.